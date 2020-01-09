25 best jobs to have in 2020 (And how much they pay)

DETROIT – A new report ranks the best jobs to have in 2020.

U.S. World and News Report released their annual list of the best jobs to have for this year.

“They pay well, challenge us year after year, match our talents and skills, aren’t too stressful, offer room to advance throughout our careers, and provide a satisfying work-life balance.”

Those are some of the qualities considered when ranking the best jobs. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 25 jobs to have in 2020:

Software Developer - Median salary: $103,620 Dentist - $151,850 Physician Assistant - $108,610 Orthodontist - $208,000 Nurse Practitioner - $107,030 Statistician - $87,780 Physician - $194,500 Speech-Language Pathologist - $77,510 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon - $208,000 Veterinarian - $93,830 Medical and Health Services Manager - $99,730 IT Manager - $142,530 Registered Nurse - $71,730 Mathematician - $101,900 Physical Therapist - $87,930 Optometrist - $111,790 Anesthesiologist - $208,000, Obstetrician/Gynecologist - $208,000, Surgeon - $208,000

20. Operations Research Analyst - $83,390

21. Nurse Anesthetist - $167,950

22. Pediatrician - $170,560

23. Web Developer - $69,430

24. Dental Hygienist - $74,820

25. Genetic Counselor - $80,370

View the top 100 jobs list here.