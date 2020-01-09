27ºF

25 best jobs to have in 2020 (And how much they pay)

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – A new report ranks the best jobs to have in 2020.

U.S. World and News Report released their annual list of the best jobs to have for this year.

“They pay well, challenge us year after year, match our talents and skills, aren’t too stressful, offer room to advance throughout our careers, and provide a satisfying work-life balance.”

Those are some of the qualities considered when ranking the best jobs. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 25 jobs to have in 2020:

  1. Software Developer - Median salary: $103,620
  2. Dentist - $151,850
  3. Physician Assistant - $108,610
  4. Orthodontist - $208,000
  5. Nurse Practitioner - $107,030
  6. Statistician - $87,780
  7. Physician - $194,500
  8. Speech-Language Pathologist - $77,510
  9. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon - $208,000
  10. Veterinarian - $93,830
  11. Medical and Health Services Manager - $99,730
  12. IT Manager - $142,530
  13. Registered Nurse - $71,730
  14. Mathematician - $101,900
  15. Physical Therapist - $87,930
  16. Optometrist - $111,790
  17. Anesthesiologist - $208,000, Obstetrician/Gynecologist - $208,000, Surgeon - $208,000

20. Operations Research Analyst - $83,390

21. Nurse Anesthetist - $167,950

22. Pediatrician - $170,560

23. Web Developer - $69,430

24. Dental Hygienist - $74,820

25. Genetic Counselor - $80,370

View the top 100 jobs list here.

