25 best jobs to have in 2020 (And how much they pay)
DETROIT – A new report ranks the best jobs to have in 2020.
U.S. World and News Report released their annual list of the best jobs to have for this year.
“They pay well, challenge us year after year, match our talents and skills, aren’t too stressful, offer room to advance throughout our careers, and provide a satisfying work-life balance.”
Those are some of the qualities considered when ranking the best jobs. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the top 25 jobs to have in 2020:
- Software Developer - Median salary: $103,620
- Dentist - $151,850
- Physician Assistant - $108,610
- Orthodontist - $208,000
- Nurse Practitioner - $107,030
- Statistician - $87,780
- Physician - $194,500
- Speech-Language Pathologist - $77,510
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon - $208,000
- Veterinarian - $93,830
- Medical and Health Services Manager - $99,730
- IT Manager - $142,530
- Registered Nurse - $71,730
- Mathematician - $101,900
- Physical Therapist - $87,930
- Optometrist - $111,790
- Anesthesiologist - $208,000, Obstetrician/Gynecologist - $208,000, Surgeon - $208,000
20. Operations Research Analyst - $83,390
21. Nurse Anesthetist - $167,950
22. Pediatrician - $170,560
23. Web Developer - $69,430
24. Dental Hygienist - $74,820
25. Genetic Counselor - $80,370
