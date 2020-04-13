How defensive stocks work
Defensive stocks provide stable earnings
If you’re still looking to invest amid the current craziness of the stock market right now, defensive stocks might be a strong option to consider.
Defensive stocks are stocks that provide consistent dividends and stable earnings, regardless of the state of the stock market.
These include recession-resistant sectors like necessities, utilities, consumer staple and packaging companies.
Most of these companies offer dividends that strengthen your portfolio without adding to your risk.
