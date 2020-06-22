Financial help: Recession-proof your money with lessons learned from COVID-19

The American Institute Of CPS’s is offering financial advice for troubled times.

1. Emergency fund

A few dollars a day quickly adds up to.

2. Pay down high interest debt

Chances are you are paying for last year’s purchases—clear the decks.

3. Live within your means

Ignore what the neighbors are doing!

4. Recession-proof your investments

Set financial goals, stay diversified and revisit asset allocation regularly to manage market fluctuations.

5. Create a “crisis” budget in troubled times

Examine current income against current living expenses. Include only money you absolutely must spend over the next three months. Pay with money you have—do not use credit and make matters worse. Focus on needs.

