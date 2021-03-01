Study: Women in Michigan are paid 22% less than men

Women in Michigan are making 22% less money than their male counterparts, according to a study from Business.org.

The consumer website said its study ranks states based on the percentage difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers.

“We used the stop-pay methodology, where stop-pay dates are based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state. These dates are based on a working calendar that omits weekends. This calendar does not take holidays into account. All statistics were calculated by aggregating data from a number of government and academic sources.” -- Business.org

Here’s a look at how states rank, according to the data:

Gender pay gap study -- Business.org -- 2021 (Business.org)

Key findings from the study:

US women effectively stop getting paid on Oct. 29 due to a national pay gap of 18%.

Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in any US state.

Vermont has the smallest pay gap, with women earning only 9% less than men overall.

Wyoming has the largest pay gap, with women earning 35% less than men overall.

Washington DC boasts the highest average salary for women at $75,750. It’s ranked 14th with a gender pay gap of 17%.

Mississippi has the lowest average salary for women at $33,140. It’s ranked 41st with a gender pay gap of 23%.

This is Business.org’s third such annual study on the gender pay gap.

Ad

Read more here.