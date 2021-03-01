Study: Women in Michigan are paid 22% less than men

Women in Michigan are making 22% less money than their male counterparts, according to a study from Business.org.
The consumer website said its study ranks states based on the percentage difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers.
“We used the stop-pay methodology, where stop-pay dates are based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state. These dates are based on a working calendar that omits weekends. This calendar does not take holidays into account. All statistics were calculated by aggregating data from a number of government and academic sources.” -- Business.org
Here’s a look at how states rank, according to the data:
Key findings from the study:
- US women effectively stop getting paid on Oct. 29 due to a national pay gap of 18%.
- Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in any US state.
- Vermont has the smallest pay gap, with women earning only 9% less than men overall.
- Wyoming has the largest pay gap, with women earning 35% less than men overall.
- Washington DC boasts the highest average salary for women at $75,750. It’s ranked 14th with a gender pay gap of 17%.
- Mississippi has the lowest average salary for women at $33,140. It’s ranked 41st with a gender pay gap of 23%.
This is Business.org’s third such annual study on the gender pay gap.