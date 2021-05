The 2021 tax season officially ended on May 17 -- so if you missed the tax filing deadline, what do you do?

If you don’t owe money to the IRS, there is no penalty for filing your taxes late. If you do owe money to the IRS, your debt is now subject to penalties and interest.

