Money Monday: Understanding components of Medicare

Rod Meloni
, Reporter, CFP ®

Money Monday: Understanding components of Medicare

Americans nearing the age of 65 should be taking time to understand the many components of Medicare, a federal health insurance.

There are several steps to Medicare, and it’s important to understand them -- and your role in them -- before it’s time to sign up.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Read more from Medicare.gov:

Read more from LetsMakeAPlan.org:

Read more from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Top 5 things you need to know about Medicare Enrollment

Read more from Somerville Cambridge Elder Services: What should you do to prepare for Medicare at age 64?

