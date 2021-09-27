Partly Cloudy icon
Money

Money Monday: Using a credit card to build credit history

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Purchasing things with a credit card is a great way to establish a credit history, but it is important to be strict and vigilant when paying it off.
Purchasing things with a credit card is a great way to establish a credit history, but it is important to be strict and vigilant when making payments on your credit card.

This week, and in the coming weeks, we’re offering tips for building your credit history.

Watch the video above to learn more.

About the Author:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

