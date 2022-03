Rod Meloni on where to find free tax help this tax season.

Many people do their own taxes, using software like TurboTax, but some may want to find help filing for any number of reasons.

Considering things like the Advance Child Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax filing became much more complicated.

I don’t recommend doing your own taxes unless it is a very simple return.

Check out Rod Meloni’s Money Minute story in the video player above. View links below: