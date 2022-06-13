Money Minute: Breaking down Medicare -- what you need to know

Remember The Beatles song "When I'm 64" -- well, if you're turning 64 years old this year, you don't just want, you need to know more about Medicare. We're breaking down the sign-up process for Medicare and things you need to know.

For those of you who are signing up for Medicare this year, it’s important to know that the sign-up process is complicated, especially this year.

For the next few weeks, we’re going to discuss the elements of Medicare and what you need to know before signing up.

Learn more in the video report above.

Click here to download the Medicare & You 2022 guidebook.

