Money Minute: Breaking down Medicare -- what you need to know

For those of you who are signing up for Medicare this year, it’s important to know that the sign-up process is complicated, especially this year.
For the next few weeks, we’re going to discuss the elements of Medicare and what you need to know before signing up.
Learn more in the video report above.
Click here to download the Medicare & You 2022 guidebook.
More reading on Medicare
Read more from Medicare.gov:
Read more from LetsMakeAPlan.org:
Read more from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Top 5 things you need to know about Medicare Enrollment
Read more from Somerville Cambridge Elder Services: What should you do to prepare for Medicare at age 64?
More tips: Money Minute section