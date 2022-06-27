Money Minute: Understanding Medicare Advantage, the more expensive option

For those of you who are signing up for Medicare this year, it’s important to know that the sign-up process is complicated, especially this year.
We’re taking a special look at to the elements of Medicare and what you need to know before signing up. In this segment, we’re covering Medicare Advantage -- a more expensive health care option.
Learn more in the video report above.
Click here to download the Medicare & You 2022 guidebook.
More reading on Medicare
Read more from Medicare.gov:
Read more from LetsMakeAPlan.org:
Read more from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Top 5 things you need to know about Medicare Enrollment
Read more from Somerville Cambridge Elder Services: What should you do to prepare for Medicare at age 64?
More tips: Money Minute section