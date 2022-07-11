86º

Money Minute: Medicare does not cover all payments -- what to know

Signing up for Medicare is particularly complicated this year

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

If you're signing up for Medicare soon, it's important to know how to pay for the things that the original Medicare plan does not pay for, lo co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles.

The sign-up process for Medicare is complicated.

If you’re signing up for Medicare soon, it’s important to know how to pay for the things that the original Medicare plan does not pay for, like co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles.

Click here to download the Medicare & You 2022 guidebook.

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

