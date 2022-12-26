Money Minute: Reducing credit card debt

Many people say they will go into debt when purchasing Christmas gifts -- and credit card debt can significantly affect your finances and your live. There's no better time to start paying it off than right now.

Many people say they will go into debt when purchasing Christmas gifts -- and credit card debt can significantly affect your finances and your live. There’s no better time to start paying it off than right now.

Learn more in the video report above.

More reading

U.S. News: Nearly 42% Expect to Go Into Debt to Pay for the Holidays

From Beverly Harzog:

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: How to reduce your debt

Equifax: Creating a debt reduction strategy

Investopedia:

Let’sMakeAPlan.org: Debt management

More tips: Money Minute section