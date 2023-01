Some people believe that it’s not necessary to have a will -- maybe because of a lack of assets they feel they have. But there are a number of reasons to have a will that go beyond assets. Here are a few.

Learn more in the video report above.

More reading on this

Thedollarstretcher.com:

After50finaces.com: What you need to know about writing a will that will protect your heirs

Letsmakeaplan.org:

Investopedia:

More tips: Money Minute section