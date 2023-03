It's still tax-filing season, and there are a number of tax-related scams that everyone should be aware of. The IRS specifically points to the "dirty dozen" scams, in which some sketchy offers are made.

It’s still tax-filing season, and there are a number of tax-related scams that everyone should be aware of.

The IRS specifically points to the “dirty dozen” scams, in which some sketchy offers are made.

Learn more in the video report above.

More reading on this

From the IRS:

Investopedia: The truth about IRS tax settlement firms

Debt.org: Offer in Compromise: How to settle your IRS debt

More tips: Money Minute section