American Axle seeks Sales Manager in Detroit

American Axle & Manufacturing is seeking a sales manager in Detroit.

Job Description

We are AAM. We have the POWER to move the world.

At AAM, we're looking for associates who push boundaries and drive solutions for the future. Innovators. Thinkers. Dreamers. Doers. No matter the role or function, every associate is a piece of what makes AAM great. We're growing and building #TeamAAM to be the best. Join us!

Sales Manager

Position Description:

•Strong leadership skills that mobilize and drive cross functional teams to achieve established targets and drive for results in all markets.

•Have a clear voice to set, communicate, and energize the vision for current assigned customer(s) and drive excellence throughout the sales organization.

•Work in concert with diverse clients at all levels and in purchasing, operations, supply chain, engineering and otherwise; You'll be able to sell throughout all levels of the customer organization and also internally.

•Develop and articulate short, medium and long term plans for success and drive performance to those plans, meeting or exceeding expectations.

•Collaborate with dedicated Sales Coordinators, Finance, Engineering, Program Management, and other team members.

•Assist with development and planning activities with junior sales associates.

•Continuously focus team by utilizing customer driven internal sales dashboard - drive team to ensure that annual and ongoing goals are met.

•Meet with, and maintain relationships with, all major customers; work with sales team to develop strategies to obtain new business, retain customers and resolve issues effectively with each customer.

•Develop comprehensive customer LRPP and identify strategy and specific actions to continuously grow portfolio at each customer.

•Understand and utilize effectively competitive and business intelligence and competitive landscape identifying key competitors' strengths, weaknesses, risks and opportunities.

•Prioritize opportunities and guide organization to accurate decision making and function as a member of the senior management sales team for strategic planning, implementation and leadership.

•Strong financial understanding of business metrics.

•Identify technology market trends and identify specific opportunities for the company.

Position Requirements:

•Confidently display a combination of strong sales, account management, technical and financial aptitude, with Engineering degree/foundation strongly preferred.

•Progressively responsible experience within a similar product line is ideal.

•Broad involvement in sales and maintenance of OEM components.

•Creatively drive success and exhibit ability to build stronger, repeatable sales processes and an understanding of a wide variety of customer relationships is demanded. Proven navigation skills of how sales systems work - both internally and externally.

•Enthusiastic style and eager to direct teams and also ability to work autonomously and with high levels of independent productivity.

•Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and oral and must have executive level presence: commanding, compelling and successful.

•Demonstrable history of profitable sales growth at previous organizations.

•Experience within the Powertrain Automotive Industry preferred.

•Strong relationships with both the local and international community is vital to this role.

•Language skills are a definite plus. Ability to travel internationally, estimated at 20%.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

For over 20 years, customers around the world have entrusted AAM to design, engineer, validate and manufacture driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets. Today, we are a premier global Tier 1 automotive supplier with broad capabilities across multiple product lines to deliver efficient, powerful and innovative solutions for our customers. We've earned the trust ... For full info follow application link.

