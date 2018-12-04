Concentrix in Farmington Hills hiring customer service representative

Job Title

Customer Service Representative

Company Name

Concentrix

Location

Farmington Hills, Michigan

Job Type

$11.00 + Incentives (up to $700)

Job Summary

As a Customer Service Representative, you will assist the customer in the following areas:

credit and collection - payment arrangements, hold (delay next credit action), payment options

sealed for non-payment, assistance referrals (refer to Agency for assistance)

electric outage

general billing inquiries (balance, payment postings)

record corrections

pay station locations and instructions on how to pay

promoting value-added products and services (e.g., appliance service plan and CO detector)

enrollment in special programs (Winter Protection Program, Budget Plan)

appliance repair

gas emergency

You must always have a customer centric mindset while trying to achieve best results through best practices and continuous improvement.

How to apply

Visit https://concentrix.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/external/login.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.