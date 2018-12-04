Concentrix in Farmington Hills hiring customer service representative

Job Title
Customer Service Representative
Company Name
Concentrix
Location
Farmington Hills, Michigan
Job Type
$11.00 + Incentives (up to $700)
Job Summary
As a Customer Service Representative, you will assist the customer in the following areas:
- credit and collection - payment arrangements, hold (delay next credit action), payment options
- sealed for non-payment, assistance referrals (refer to Agency for assistance)
- electric outage
- general billing inquiries (balance, payment postings)
- record corrections
- pay station locations and instructions on how to pay
- promoting value-added products and services (e.g., appliance service plan and CO detector)
- enrollment in special programs (Winter Protection Program, Budget Plan)
- appliance repair
- gas emergency
You must always have a customer centric mindset while trying to achieve best results through best practices and continuous improvement.
How to apply
Visit https://concentrix.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/external/login.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.