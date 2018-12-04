Jobs

Concentrix in Farmington Hills hiring customer service representative

Job Title

Customer Service Representative

More Headlines

Company Name

Concentrix

Location

Farmington Hills, Michigan

Job Type

$11.00 + Incentives (up to $700)

Job Summary

As a Customer Service Representative, you will assist the customer in the following areas: 

  • credit and collection - payment arrangements, hold (delay next credit action), payment options 
  • sealed for non-payment, assistance referrals (refer to Agency for assistance) 
  • electric outage 
  • general billing inquiries (balance, payment postings) 
  • record corrections 
  • pay station locations and instructions on how to pay 
  • promoting value-added products and services (e.g., appliance service plan and CO detector) 
  • enrollment in special programs (Winter Protection Program, Budget Plan) 
  • appliance repair 
  • gas emergency 

You must always have a customer centric mindset while trying to achieve best results through best practices and continuous improvement. 

How to apply

Visit https://concentrix.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/external/login.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.