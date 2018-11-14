Development Centers in Detroit seeking head start teacher

Job Title

Head Start Teacher

Company Name

Development Centers

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

This position plans and implements a program of educational activities for preschool children that encourages growth and development in a variety of areas. The person fulfilling this job promotes a cooperative, constructive relationship with families to ensure the child's growth/development meets full potential. The teacher provides professional guidance to the Assistant Teacher. This position works under the direction of the Site Leader/Early Education Specialist.

Responsibilities and Duties

Obtain HighScope teacher certification within one year of hire and maintain quality of Head Start curriculum

Responsible for ensuring that daily activities and interactions reflect the mission and goals of the program

Assist individual children in need of special attention, including provide and model additional individualized support as needed

Assist with physical safety and emotional security of the children

Plan and implement a program of educational activities for pre-school age children, including writing a daily lesson plan that specifies a daily schedule toward the achievement of specific curriculum goals as written in education component plan

Work together with the teacher assistant as a team, in assisting with planning and implementing daily programming for pre-school children utilizing the HighScope curriculum and COR (Child Observation Record)

Create a clean, safe environment that is conducive to learning, promoting social relationships

Observe the accomplishments of the children on a regular basis, through the use of daily written anecdotal notes, and reports progress to parents/guardians

Plan and document Child Outcome activities, support strategies, and interactions according to COR data and gains each quarter

Plan, implement, and update ongoing individual learning plans for each child in the classroom

Plan and conduct two conferences and two home visits per child per year

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education/Child Development or a bachelor's in a related field with experience teaching preschool age children

Previous professional experience working with preschoolers

How to apply

You may apply on Indeed or send resumes to smeeks@develctrs.org

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.