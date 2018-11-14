Jobs

Development Centers in Detroit seeking head start teacher

Job Title

Head Start Teacher

Company Name

Development Centers

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

This position plans and implements a program of educational activities for preschool children that encourages growth and development in a variety of areas. The person fulfilling this job promotes a cooperative, constructive relationship with families to ensure the child's growth/development meets full potential. The teacher provides professional guidance to the Assistant Teacher. This position works under the direction of the Site Leader/Early Education Specialist.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Obtain HighScope teacher certification within one year of hire and maintain quality of Head Start curriculum
  • Responsible for ensuring that daily activities and interactions reflect the mission and goals of the program
  • Assist individual children in need of special attention, including provide and model additional individualized support as needed
  • Assist with physical safety and emotional security of the children
  • Plan and implement a program of educational activities for pre-school age children, including writing a daily lesson plan that specifies a daily schedule toward the achievement of specific curriculum goals as written in education component plan
  • Work together with the teacher assistant as a team, in assisting with planning and implementing daily programming for pre-school children utilizing the HighScope curriculum and COR (Child Observation Record)
  • Create a clean, safe environment that is conducive to learning, promoting social relationships
  • Observe the accomplishments of the children on a regular basis, through the use of daily written anecdotal notes, and reports progress to parents/guardians 
  • Plan and document Child Outcome activities, support strategies, and interactions according to COR data and gains each quarter
  • Plan, implement, and update ongoing individual learning plans for each child in the classroom
  • Plan and conduct two conferences and two home visits per child per year

Qualifications and Skills

  • Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education/Child Development or a bachelor's in a related field with experience teaching preschool age children 
  • Previous professional experience working with preschoolers 

How to apply

You may apply on Indeed or send resumes to smeeks@develctrs.org

