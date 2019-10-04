DTW National Coney Island to host job fair Oct. 8, Oct. 15

Job Title

Hiring for all positions, including servers, cashiers, cooks and bussers

Company Name

National Coney Island

Location

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, North Terminal

Job Type

Full and part time

Job Summary

We are currently hiring and accepting applications for all positions including server, cashier, cooks and bussers. Includes free parking, flexible hours, employee discounts and more.

How to apply

We are hosting a job fair on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel (8600 Merriman Rd., Romulus 48174).

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.