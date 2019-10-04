DTW National Coney Island to host job fair Oct. 8, Oct. 15

Job Title
Hiring for all positions, including servers, cashiers, cooks and bussers
Company Name
National Coney Island
Location
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, North Terminal
Job Type
Full and part time
Job Summary
We are currently hiring and accepting applications for all positions including server, cashier, cooks and bussers. Includes free parking, flexible hours, employee discounts and more.
How to apply
We are hosting a job fair on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel (8600 Merriman Rd., Romulus 48174).
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.