Exela Technologies in Detroit looking for office copy/mail associate

Job Title

Office Copy/Mail Associate R009470

Company Name

Exela Technologies

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Exela Technologies is hiring an Office Copy/Mail Associate in Detroit.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Reproduce, scan and print legal documents
  • Deliver mail within office 
  • Light copier maintenance (cleaning and stocking paper)  

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified candidate has copy, mail delivery, and scanning experience; has Adobe, Excel and Outlook Experience; works and communicates well with others; and has experience working in a professional environment.

How to apply

Visit: https://novitex.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Novitex_External_Career_Site/job/Detroit-MI/CSA-1-Entry-Level-Assoc_R009470 

