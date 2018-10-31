Exela Technologies in Detroit looking for office copy/mail associate

Job Title

Office Copy/Mail Associate R009470

Company Name

Exela Technologies

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Exela Technologies is hiring an Office Copy/Mail Associate in Detroit.

Responsibilities and Duties

Reproduce, scan and print legal documents

Deliver mail within office

Light copier maintenance (cleaning and stocking paper)

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified candidate has copy, mail delivery, and scanning experience; has Adobe, Excel and Outlook Experience; works and communicates well with others; and has experience working in a professional environment.

How to apply

Visit: https://novitex.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Novitex_External_Career_Site/job/Detroit-MI/CSA-1-Entry-Level-Assoc_R009470

