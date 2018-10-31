Exela Technologies in Detroit looking for office copy/mail associate

Job Title
Office Copy/Mail Associate R009470
Company Name
Exela Technologies
Location
Detroit, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Exela Technologies is hiring an Office Copy/Mail Associate in Detroit.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Reproduce, scan and print legal documents
- Deliver mail within office
- Light copier maintenance (cleaning and stocking paper)
Qualifications and Skills
Qualified candidate has copy, mail delivery, and scanning experience; has Adobe, Excel and Outlook Experience; works and communicates well with others; and has experience working in a professional environment.
How to apply
Visit: https://novitex.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Novitex_External_Career_Site/job/Detroit-MI/CSA-1-Entry-Level-Assoc_R009470
