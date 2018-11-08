Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking to hire up to 25 part-time snowplow drivers to augment its full-time staff for the winter this year.

“We have found the seasonal workers have been a very efficient and cost-effective way to provide the level of service during the winter that Oakland County residents deserve,” explained Managing Director Dennis Kolar. “This enables us to provide a higher level of service than we otherwise could.”

To be considered for one of the part-time positions, anyone interested must have a current and valid Michigan commercial driver’s license (CDL) with an “A” endorsement. The part-time employees may be scheduled to work up to three days per week and will be on call throughout the winter for day, night and weekend work as needed.

Every attempt is made to establish consistent work schedules. Non-snow removal work will be done by the part-time employees in addition to salting/plowing.

“Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County’s roads among the safest in the world,” Kolar said to those considering applying for one of the positions. “These positions have also become a good stepping stone to permanent positions at the Road Commission as full-time employees retire. It is also a great opportunity for retirees to return to work on a part time basis and pick up some supplemental income,” he added.

Paid training and introductory orientation will be provided. The position pays up to $20 per hour, and duties include snow-storm road plowing and salting as well as other non-snow related road-maintenance activities -- flagging, pothole patching, etc.

Those selected for hire will be required to pass a pre-employment driving-skill assessment, background check and a post-offer physical exam including a drug screening. Driving histories will be reviewed.

Anyone interested can apply online by visiting www.rcocweb.org and clicking on the “Careers” tab at the top of the homepage.

