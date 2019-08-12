Oxford Companies searching for architectural designer

Job Title
Architectural designer
Company Name
Oxford Companies
Location
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Job Type
Full-time, salary
Job Summary
Oxford Companies is currently seeking an innovative, creative and technical individual to fill the architectural designer position. This individual will have the unique opportunity to be part of an integrated and cooperative design/build team, which avoids the drawbacks of traditional firms, and the ability to develop a diverse expertise in all stages of the design/build process. All Oxford employees benefit from a business model that directly integrates construction, development, leasing and property management operations. The archetectural designer will be working alongside an experienced, licensed architect who founded one of Ann Arbor's most successful architectural firms and a team of individuals who never stop learning and growing.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Resolve complex technical and design issues
- Support architects and senior designers during a comprehensive design and construction documentation process
- Assist with consultant coordination including structural, MEP, lighting, AV, landscape and civil consultants
- Assist with processing submissions, RFIs, substitution requests, etc., during construction
- Support architects and senior designers in supporting interface with building officials during the permitting and construction phases of the project
- Adhere to all industry standards in design
Qualifications and Skills
- Registration with IDP or similar Intern Development Program.
- Bachelor's degree in architecture, design or related field (M. Arch preferred)
- 3-5 years of experience or equivalent
- Experience resolving complex technical and design issues
- Strong knowledge of building technical and green building technology
- Proficiency in Revit and Microsoft Office required
- Strong drawing and visualization skills; inventive and imaginative
- Strong organization, time management and project management skills
- Ability to assist in the creation of technical documents.
- Strong oral and written communication skills; ability to correspond in a professional, businesslike manner
- Basic knowledge of building codes
- Valid driver's license and automobile insurance coverage; ability to provide own transportation
How to apply
Apply on the careers page at oxfordcompanies.com/careers/
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.