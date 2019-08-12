Oxford Companies searching for architectural designer

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Architectural designer

Oxford Companies

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Full-time, salary

Oxford Companies is currently seeking an innovative, creative and technical individual to fill the architectural designer position. This individual will have the unique opportunity to be part of an integrated and cooperative design/build team, which avoids the drawbacks of traditional firms, and the ability to develop a diverse expertise in all stages of the design/build process. All Oxford employees benefit from a business model that directly integrates construction, development, leasing and property management operations. The archetectural designer will be working alongside an experienced, licensed architect who founded one of Ann Arbor's most successful architectural firms and a team of individuals who never stop learning and growing.

Resolve complex technical and design issues Support architects and senior designers during a comprehensive design and construction documentation process Assist with consultant coordination including structural, MEP, lighting, AV, landscape and civil consultants Assist with processing submissions, RFIs, substitution requests, etc., during construction Support architects and senior designers in supporting interface with building officials during the permitting and construction phases of the project Adhere to all industry standards in design



Registration with IDP or similar Intern Development Program.

Bachelor's degree in architecture, design or related field (M. Arch preferred)

3-5 years of experience or equivalent

Experience resolving complex technical and design issues

Strong knowledge of building technical and green building technology

Proficiency in Revit and Microsoft Office required

Strong drawing and visualization skills; inventive and imaginative

Strong organization, time management and project management skills

Ability to assist in the creation of technical documents.

Strong oral and written communication skills; ability to correspond in a professional, businesslike manner

Basic knowledge of building codes

Valid driver's license and automobile insurance coverage; ability to provide own transportation

Apply on the careers page at oxfordcompanies.com/careers/

