Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions

Job Title

Non-CDL Drivers and Warehouse Associates

Company Name

Pace

Location

Romulus, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Pace is looking for drivers to join our team! We are hosting Job Fairs in Detroit on November 12th - 14th for Independent Contractors, Seasonal Employee drivers, and seasonal Warehouse Associates.

We are looking for ICs with 24-26' box trucks; non-CDL employee drivers to drive 24-26' box trucks; and seasonal warehouse associates.

Join our recruiters to learn more about the opportunities available to drive for Pace. We have an immediate need for non-CDL drivers to make local deliveries using 24-26' box trucks and a need for seasonal Warehouse Associates. Learn the benefits of driving for and working with us! From our strong value system to our safety-centered culture and competitive pay, you'll love being a part of our family!

Pace Cross Dock

28463 Highland Rd.

Romulus, MI 48147

Monday, Nov. 12: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Top Five Reasons to Drive for Pace

When we are recruiting new drivers - from ICs to W2s to established carriers - we are often asked what sets us apart. Below are the Top Five Reasons to Drive for Pace!

Safety First! Pace has a safety focused culture from beginning to end.

Work for You! With Pace, you have an opportunity to build a business you can scale yourself within our

business.

E-Commerce! Break into the e-commerce market by delivering inventory for our premier e-commerce

customers.

Night Routes! Double-utilize your trucks by taking on our nighttime delivery routes.

Be Home Daily! If local routes averaging under five hours work best for you, we've got them and can get you

home daily!

In addition to these Top Five Reasons to Drive for Pace, know that you will receive top tier support as a driver in our network. From e-portal business management to programs such as discounted health insurance, deferred fuel costs, tax service and 1099 management, and vendor swag, we are constantly striving to show our drivers we care.

We offer competitive rates and a company culture with strong values. You can count on us to adhere to these values daily. We do the right thing. We get the job done. We do what we say. And, we always improve.

How to apply

Visit our job fairs to apply.

