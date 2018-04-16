Pella Windows & Doors is hiring an Outside Sales Consultant

Job Title

Outside Sales Consultant

Company Name

Pella Windows & Doors

Full Time

Full Time

Job Summary

Are you a driven, independent, self-starter who constantly strives to be number one and has a stimulating impact on everyone you meet?

If so we need to talk to you. Pella Corporation, a growing company is now looking for a Sales Representative for our Northern Territory (Oakland, Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb or St. Clair County). We need a confident, outgoing Sales representative who is self-disciplined and thrives on a challenge.

We provide independence and an exciting, fast paced and fun work environment. We look for you to provide a competitive drive, an outgoing nature, and the will to be the best sales representative in the industry.

Pella Windows & Doors offers:

Commission-based compensation, with bonus opportunities

Smartphone, laptop computer and product samples

Full Benefits package including Medical, Dental, 401K and Profit Sharing plans

Quality engineered product solutions that are unmatched in the Window and Door industry

Excellent Training programs and career development opportunities

Reputation of the Pella Brand

Pella Corporation, headquartered in Pella, IA, is an innovative leader in creating a better view for homes and businesses by designing, testing, manufacturing and installing quality windows and doors for new construction, remodeling and replacement applications. Founded in 1925, Pella is a family-owned and professionally managed privately-held company, known for its history of innovation, making outstanding products, providing quality service and delivering on customer satisfaction. The company is committed to incorporating new technologies, increasing productivity and practicing environmental stewardship.

Pella Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to workforce diversity. Pella is a Smoke Free Environment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Sales Representative job expectations include, but are not limited to the following:

Achieve sales goals by following Pella's in-home selling process when conducting consultations

Own the full sales process by:

Assessing customer needs

Demonstrating product options and application to determine the right fit for the customer

Conducting accurate on-site measuring and quoting

Capturing the sale and providing delivery schedule

Following up after product installation

Gain new business through networking and referrals

Utilize electronic systems and software to quote products and manage customer interactions

Continue to strive for 100% "Very Satisfied" customers

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree from four-year College or University; or 1 to 2 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Individual's motor vehicle record must also comply with company requirements.

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience

BS/BA, AA or Technical degree preferred, 2-4 year's sales, customer service, or general business experience preferred. Prior knowledge of general construction applications and terminology and/or window and door applications or components is desirable.

Computer Skills

Proficiency with Microsoft® Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint software applications. Will be expected to develop proficiency in Pella proprietary software (i.e. PDQ, POETS, OMS, etc.). Ability to compile and decipher information in spreadsheet format.

Communication Skills

Excellent verbal and written English language skills are required as well as good public relations and customer service skills. Ability to read, interpret, understand and explain documents such as sales processes, product specifications or warranty manuals. Ability to effectively present information to others, gather information from others, and respond appropriately to questions from customers, coworkers and managers. Must display excellent phone and email etiquette. Must be able to present appropriate attitude for the situation when interacting with customers or coworkers.

Professional Skills

Must be a team player and exhibit a strong desire to learn and promote self-growth. Must be pro-active, self-disciplined, self-motivated, and have a demonstrated ability to follow projects through to completion. Attention to detail is required. Must be able to demonstrate organizational skills, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines. Must be able to develop trust and confidence of customers, coworkers and managers. Must present in a clean and neat physical appearance. Must be able to investigate issues and resolve conflict in the best interests of the business and our customers.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to subtract two digit numbers and to multiply and divide with 10s and 100s. Ability to perform calculations using units of money, time, measurement, etc. Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as proportions, percentages, area, length, width, height, and depth. Ability to apply basic concepts of algebra, geometry and general business math.

Physical Demands

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle, type or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit, stoop, or crouch. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus. Time commitment required of this position will vary with the seasons and will frequently require more than forty hours per week.

Work Environment

Work environment with this job includes the typical office environment and frequent visits to construction jobsites or customer homes. The noise level of this job is typically moderate.

Miscellaneous

All Replacement Sales Consultants must have and maintain home internet access. All Replacement Sales Consultants must have their own, fully insured and functional automobile.

