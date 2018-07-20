Tribus Services hosts Waterford Career Fair on Thursday

WATERFORD, Mich. - Tribus Services will be hosting a career fair in Waterford on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (veterans only 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.).

The event will take place at Oakland County Michigan Works, 4241 Steffens Road, Waterford.

Tribus Services will be hiring 40 gas meter retrofitters and 2 warehouse associates, with no experience required. Those attending the Career Fair will be able to speak with human resources representatives to learn more about the company, benefits and job opportunities available.

Greg Kozminski, HSE coordinator, stated, “I know that each day I am here I am part of a team that

shares a vision and by working together we continue the success we have had in the past with continued realization in the future.”

Gas Meter Retrofitters Position Overview:

Union position

Starting pay is $18/hour ($14/hour first two weeks)

Benefits include: 100% 401K matching, medical, dental, and vision within the first 60 days

Schedule is Monday-Thursday, with overtime availability

Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Warehouse Associate Position Overview:

Union position

Starting pay is $14/hour

Schedule is Monday-Thursday, part-time

Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Interested candidates should submit their applications online at www.tribusservices.com/careers/.

