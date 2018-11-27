Former consultant pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Detroit airport

Angelo D'Alessandro, 54, of Shelby Township, pleaded guilty to covering up co-defendant Gary Tenaglia's efforts to defraud the Wayne County Airport Authority of over $1.5 million.

DETROIT - Angelo D’Alessandro, 54, of Shelby Township, pleaded guilty to covering up co-defendant Gary Tenaglia’s efforts to defraud the Wayne County Airport Authority of over $1.5 million in 2012 and 2013, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced on Monday.

Schneider was joined in the announcement by Timothy Slater, special agent-in-charge of the FBI Detroit field office, and Andrea M. Kropf, special agent-in-charge of the Chicago field office of the U.S. Department of Transportation, office of inspector general.

D’Alessandro, a business associate of Tenaglia’s, owned and operated a construction company, AQD Construction.

Beginning in 2012, Tenaglia conceived and executed a scheme to defraud the WCAA by charging for the application of thousands of pounds of deicing salt called, NAAC, which was not applied.

In order to conceal the fraudulent charges, Tenaglia fabricated invoices showing a purchase of NAAC for the WCAA from D’Alessandro’s construction company, which Tenaglia never purchased.

After learning of Tenaglia’s scheme to defraud the airport, and assisting in its concealment, D’Alessandro failed to notify law enforcement of the crime.

The misprision of a felony charge to which D’Alessandro has pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Today’s guilty plea underscores our efforts to hold accountable not just the perpetrator of crime, but anyone who works to conceal it,” Schneider said. “We are committed to protecting our citizens from the fraud and abuse of greedy contractors who are motivated to line their pockets rather than to improve our public infrastructure.”

The investigation of this case was conducted by the FBI and the Department of Transportation.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorneys Eaton P. Brown, Paul Kuebler and R. Michael Bullotta.

