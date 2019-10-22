'He saved someone else's life by getting hit:' Father of 2 fatally shot at Roseville bar

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Friends and family are mourning after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at Dooley's bar in Roseville.

The incident happened early Sunday morning after a fight in a bathroom of the bar, according to police. Family said the victim, Johnny Owczarski, left behind two children.

Police said there was an argument between two men that turned into a physical fight. Police said a 21-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot Owczarski.

Family said Owczarski was the kind of man who wanted to see others smile, sometimes doing random and ridiculous things just to get a laugh.

A fundraiser is being held at Kapones Sports Tavern in St. Clair Shores on Nov. 2 starting at 5 p.m. Click here for GoFundMe information.

