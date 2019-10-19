'I'm more authentic:' Detroit native Mike Posner completes his walk across America

DETROIT - Singer songwriter Mike Posner walked across America for a total of 2,851 miles.
He started in New Jersey on April 15 and finished Friday in California. He said part of the reason he began his walk across America was to inspire others to seize the day.
"This journey has completely changed my life and how I think of myself and where I live. I get all the credit but in reality there's so many people that have helped me along," Posner said on Facebook.
The trip took him around six months and the trek didn't come without challenges. Posner was bitten by a snake in August as he made his way through Colorado. He was airlifted to a hospital, stayed there for a couple days and had to put a pause on his walk.
THE WALK ACROSS AMERICA DAY 1 || ASBURY PARK || 10 MILES The journey of three thousand miles begins with one step. Cheers to all of you for the support, the love, and the encouragement. It's not going to be easy, and it's not going to be fast, but it's going to be worth it. Here we go! 🤴🌳✨🦁🌼🚶♂️
Before finishing his walk, Posner posted this on Facebook:
"Guys I'm nearing the end here. It's time for me to focus up. There are lots of people congratulating me and asking me how it "was" and I'm not even done yet. I don't even know what this experience means in the context of my life yet. I do know that I am not the same person I was when I started. I'm harder. I'm more authentic. I'm more real. I'm more myself. That's the only trophy I need. Keep going."
Click here to see where his journey took him.
Sign up for the Friday Finds newsletter here
Email local music suggestions and events to kclarke@wdiv.com
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.