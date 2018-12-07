'Kill notes' found at Earhart Elementary-Middle School in Detroit, officials say notes not credible

DETROIT - Parents of students at Earhart Elementary-Middle School were alerted to threats by a robocall, according to Detroit Public Schools Community District officials.

Two threatening notes were found at the school over the past several days; the notes referenced threats to staff and students.

The first note was found near a trash can in a classroom and given to the principal by a teacher. The other note was found by students and given to the office.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Police Department has identified the author of the first note, which had the title "Death Note."

According to school officials, the investigation revealed that random "kill notes" were being created and left around the school were similar to those in the Netflix series called "Death Note." They do not believe the notes have any credibility.

School officials said the student responsible for the note would be "disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct." There will be extra security at the school as a precaution.

