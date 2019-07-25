'There is blood all over' -- Man in critical condition after double stabbing near Detroit McDonald's

DETROIT - Police are investigating at a McDonald's restaurant on Detroit's west side after a nearby double stabbing spilled into the restuaruant.

According to authorities, the incident happened Thursday in the McDonald's located near the intersection of Eight Mile and Lahser roads.

"There is blood all over," said Dr. Fara Iftikhar. "All over the front desk and the floor."

Iftikhar said a bleeding man walked through the doors at Woodland Urgent Care and hospital personel jumped into action.

"They tried to stop the bleeding," said Iftikhar. "He was kicking and screaming."

Police said a vicious fight broke out at a apartment complex near the McDonald's and the urgent care. During the fight, two men were stabbed. One stumbled to the urgent care and the other collapsed at the McDonald's.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

