DETROIT - One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Detroit's east side Monday.

The shooting started as a home invasion and turned into gunfire on the 14000 block of Park Groove early Monday morning.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck, while a 52-year-old man was shot three times and is listed in critical condition. The 34-year-old man has since died.

One witness said she was driving down the road when someone jumped out in the middle of the road and stopped her and told her to call 911.

Police told Local 4 the home where the shooting happened was raided by Detroit police for drugs just days ago. Homicide detectives also say witnesses at the scene are refusing to cooperate with police.

Police are still working to determine what exactly happened. The suspect remains at large.

