1 dead, 1 injured in crash at Northwestern Highway, Orchard Lake Road following chase

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A passenger was killed Wednesday morning in a crash at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road.

The driver of the car is hospitalized after the SUV she was driving smashed into a lightpole at the roundabout that connects 14 Mile Road, Orchard Lake Road and Northwestern Highway in West Bloomfield Township.

An SUV smashed into a lightpole May 8, 2019 at the roundabout at 14 Mile Road, Orchard Lake Road and Northwestern Highway in West Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

Some of the debris from the crash ended up in the parking lot of a restaurant across the road. The SUV's engine was thrown 50 feet from the vehicle.

The crash happened after a police chase that was terminated by Farmington Hills police. The chase started after a traffic stop in Farmington Hills where police said an officer tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation on northbound Northwestern Highway at 13 Mile Road. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the chase was terminated, police said.

The crash happened at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road, just north of 14 Mile Road. Police said this was a single-vehicle crash.

The entire intersection, or roundabout, is shut down to traffic. It will stay shut down for hours Wednesday morning.

"This will be closed at least until about 9 a.m." said West Bloomfield Police Deputy Chief Curt Lawson.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.