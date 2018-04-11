1 dead, 4 injured in crash following police chase in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. - One person died and four others were injured in a crash following a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Port Huron.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Dove and 24th streets.

Officers said a white Chevrolet Camaro was driving erratically and took off as the police cruiser turned around.

The vehicle slammed into an SUV. Two other vehicles were subsequently hit.

The four individuals in the Camaro and the one person in the SUV were rushed to the hospital.

One person died at the hospital.

“Obviously you can tell from the damage that it was a severely high rate of speed,” Lt. Roger Wesch said.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.