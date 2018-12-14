1 in custody after sexual assault at Detroit nursing home, police say

One person has been taken into custody, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One person has been taken into custody after a sexual assault at a Detroit nursing home, according to officials.

The incident happened before 4 a.m. Friday at a nursing home in the 22800 block of West Seven Mile Road, police said.

One person was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. They are not releasing information about the relationship between the victim and the person taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.