1 injured, 1 in custody after shots fired during group argument on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - One man was shot and another was taken into custody Wednesday after a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

Officials said a group of people were arguing around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Young Street.

A 26-year-old man fired shots in the air to settle everyone down, according to authorities.

Another 26-year-old man didn't like that the other man fired shots, so he pulled out his gun and shot the first man, police said. The second shooter has a concealed pistol license, officials said.

The victim ran to the 9900 block of Balfour Road to get help, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in temporarily serious condition.

Authorities said they took the second 26-year-old man into custody and recovered the weapon.

