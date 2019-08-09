1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at home in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Police are investigating a double-shooting at a home in Warren on Friday morning.

Warren police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 30000 block of Blancke Drive near 13 Mile Road and Hoover Road.

Police tell Local 4 one person was shot and killed inside the home. Another person was injured by gunfire.

