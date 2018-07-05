1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Mount Clemens

Scene of shooting in Mount Clemens on July 5, 2018.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - A fatal shooting was reported early Thursday morning in Mount Clemens.

The Macomb County Sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area of Court and Clemens Street in Mount Clemens for reports of shots fired.

Deputies found a large group of people in the area and found two people with gunshot wounds, who had already been transported to a local hospital.

The first victim was identified as Charlie McGowan, a 24-year-old from Clinton Township. McGowan is deceased.

The second victim is a 26-year-old female from Clinton Township. She is being treated for her injuries.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Detectives continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.

