17 shell casings discovered at scene of fatal Mount Clemens block party shooting

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left one dead and injured another Thursday.

Original report: 24-year-old shot, killed in early morning altercation in Mount Clemens

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of Court and Clemens streets for reports of shots fired about 12:20 a.m.

Deputies found a large group of people in the area celebrating the holiday and learned two people with gunshot wounds had already been transported to a local hospital.

The first victim was identified as Charlie McGowan, a 24-year-old from Clinton Township. He died from his injuries.The second victim is a 26-year-old female from Clinton Township. She is being treated for her injuries.

Charlie McGowan, 24, killed in shooting in Mt. Clemens. (WDIV)

Authorities believe McGowan was shot while standing in the street and the woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle. Seventeen shell casings from three different caliber weapons were found at the scene, authorities said, and a vehicle in question is being processed.

Authorities said they believe several people witnessed the shooting, but they have not provided information. Authorities are searching for three persons of interest for questions. Their names have not been released.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Detectives continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.

Patrols will be increased in the area as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.