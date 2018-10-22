1-year-old boy dropped off at Oakland County hospital with severe head, torso injuries, police say

Deputies want to question a father who dropped off a 1-year-old boy at an Oakland County hospital and provided a story that didn't match the child's injuries. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Deputies want to question a father who dropped off a 1-year-old boy at an Oakland County hospital and provided a story that didn't match the child's injuries, according to officials.

Police were called at 2:39 p.m. Saturday to the Children's Hospital in Detroit. Members of the hospital staff told Oakland County deputies the child was transferred Saturday afternoon from McLaren-Oakland Hospital.

The child had severe injuries on his head and torso, medical officials said. Hospital workers said the boy had to be resuscitated with CPR and underwent emergency surgery to relieve swelling on his brain from a subdural hematoma.

Hospital records show the child was dropped off at McLaren-Oakland Hospital by a man who identified himself as the father. He told workers the boy had fallen off a playscape, according to police.

Medical officials said the child's injuries don't reflect the father's version of events, so they notified Child Protective Services, which called the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The father told CPS workers that another woman was watching the child when the injury happened, police said.

He left the hospital before detectives arrived, police said. He's still being sought for questioning, according to officials.

The child is stable but listed in serious condition, medical officials said.

