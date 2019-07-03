100 and 102-year-old couple weds in town outside of Toledo

SYLVANIA, Ohio - John and Phyllis Cook had been dating for about a year when they went to get their marriage license June 26.

They ended up just having their wedding right there.

"It wasn't the plan, but we got here and they said we could marry you here," John Cook said. "I said 'good, let's get it over with."

John Cook is a World War II veteran who recently turned 100 years old.

Phyllis Cook will turn 103 Aug. 3 -- which is still three years shy of how old her mother lived to be.

Their relationship blossomed over the past months, and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis Cook decided it was best to tie the knot.

"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other," Phyllis Cook said. "I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other."

"Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways," John Cook said. "We found ourselves enjoying each other's company."

The Cooks spend their days with each other in an assisted living facility in Sylvania -- just west of Toledo -- enjoying eating meals and sitting out in the sun.

Despite spending hours together everyday, they understand the importance of their space.

"We keep both of our apartments," Phyllis Cook said. He's upstairs, and I'm down."

Their age is certainly not a factor in their romance.

There is still a big spark when they spend time with one another.

Just listen to John's response when asked about what their favorite activity is:

"I probably shouldn't talk about that," John Cook said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.