$100 million pledged to fix 100 miles of crumbling roads in Detroit

DETROIT - Crumbling roads are a major issues in the city of Detroit, and city officials have not pledged $100 million to fix 100 miles of roads.

Road crews in Detroit are busy turning bumpy roads into newly paved streets.

"This year we're going to be paving, improving about 100 miles of roads throughout the city," Department of Public Works Director Ron Brundidge said.

It's part of a $100 million project to revitalize the city and rehab commercial corridors and bridges.

"We're going to be improving about 53 miles of residential streets and various neighborhoods in the city -- over 41 miles of major roads," Brundidge said. "We're going to be doing our part to really start the process to really improving roads throughout the city of Detroit."

The work is already underway on Marseilles Street on Detroit's east side.

"It really needed it real bad," neighbor Robin Key said.

Resident David Godo agreed. He lived on the street for more than 20 years.

"If they can get the roads in better shape, it's going to help bring in more people, help the economy in Detroit, and lord knows we need it," Godo said.

Detroit drivers will start seeing improvements on the roads very soon, officials said.

