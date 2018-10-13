11 infant bodies found in former funeral home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - The bodies of 11 babies were found in the ceiling of a former Detroit funeral home, according to Detroit police.

Construction workers found the bodies Friday while they were doing construction work. The former funeral home is being turned into a community center.

The bodies were found in a hidden compartment located in the ceiling of the building. Nine bodies were found in a cardboard box, two were found in caskets -- all in a hidden section of the ceiling.

Detroit police have ordered the search of the entire building to make sure there are no additional bodies inside.

State inspectors shut down the Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue in April after the discovery of several violations including decomposing remains and "deplorable conditions."

READ: Detroit funeral home shut down for 'deplorable, unsanitary' conditions

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended the mortuary science establishment license.

In April state inspectors reported finding decomposing bodies stored in an unrefrigerated garage and a filthy back room.

During a popup inspection during that time frame inspectors found 20 bodies, seven were in caskets, three were in cremation containers, and 10 were just lying on tables. According to inspectors many of the bodies had been decomposing for months.

