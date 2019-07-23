$11 million development planned for vacant land in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - Developers are planning an $11 million development on a 9-acre piece of land that has sat vacant for 30 years.

The five-building, 30,000-square-foot Park Promenade will go up at the corner of Allen and West roads in Woodhaven, with the existing Meijer store there serving as its anchor.

Neighbors said it’s a long time coming.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think it would be a lot of fun stuff to do for people around the community,” said Luz Pardi.

Pardi lives in Riverview, but often comes to Woodhaven for shopping. He likes the idea of new stores and entertainment.

“It’s going to be a good thing, yes," Pardi said.

Alrig USA Development recently made the announcement.

“I think it’s a positive for the community that these people driving by a green hill that is considered contaminated, now they’re going to have a beautiful park, a beautiful amphitheater,” said Gabe Schuchman, with Al Rig USA.

But that’s not all. The Park Promenade will be anchored by Meijer and feature five buildings, suited for retail offices, and health and wellness facilities. We’re talking about 30,000 square feet. One building will have a Chick-fil-A, which is causing a bit of excitement.

“Oh yes, I love Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A is a good place. They have good fresh food,” Pardi said.

The plans don’t stop there, there’s more on the way.

“We’re working with several other local, regional, national restaurants and tenants, to try and balance the space,” Schuchman said.

