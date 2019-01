PONTIAC - A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon in Pontiac.

The child was on a bike and hit by a van Monday around 4 p.m. at Garner and Baldwin.

The driver took off and ditched the 1996 Ford Econoline van. Authorities later found the van but have not located the driver.

