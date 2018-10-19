12-year-old Detroit girl spends weeks in hospital after 'fire challenge' goes wrong

DETROIT - A 12-year-old Detroit girl spent nearly two months in the hospital after suffering second- and third-degree burns doing the "fire challenge."

Timiyah Landers said she tried the dangerous challenge after seeing it online. It left her with burns on half her body.

She's now at home recovering, but she wants to make sure nobody else suffers the same fate.

"At first I was scared for my friends to see me, to take pictures and stuff like that, but then, like, I have to realize that's a blessing to even be alive," Timiyah said.

She and her mother, Brandi Owens, are finding their new normal after Timiyah was hospitalized for months with burns on 50 percent of her body.

"I remember running out of the kitchen, like towards my mom, but I don't remember any of going to the hospital," Timiyah said.

Through it all, she learned a lesson in strength.

"You never realize how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have," Timiyah said.

She's turning her pain into positivity and wants to start a business to encourage other burn survivors.

"If you are a burn survivor, you are beautiful," Timiyah said.

She's still recovering every day, she Timiyah is glad to be home to begin her new life.

"It's a blessing because I almost lost my child," Owens said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can donate here.

