13-year-old arrested in connection to shooting threats made against Sterling Heights schools

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 13-year-old in connection to shooting threats made against multiple schools in Sterling Heights.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said they learned of the threats on Monday. According to authorities, the threats were made on Instagram and the shootings were to occur Tuesday.

An investigation by the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau led to the arrest of a 13-year-old suspect out of Hamtramck, police said.

The police department is currently investigating reports of a copy-cat Instagram threat toward Davis Junior High School in Sterling Heights. Investigators said the threat appears to be unsubstantiated at this time.

"The Sterling Heights Police Department takes these threats very seriously," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "Anyone making these threats is committing an act of terrorism, which is a felony punishable up to 20 years in prison."

The department added that as a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the schools.

Anyone with information related to the threats is asked to contact Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2825.