14-year-old girl arrested in connection with threats to shoot up Sterling Heights schools

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection with threats made to shoot up Sterling Heights schools.

According to police, the threat made on Instagram was a copycat made after a 13-year-old Hamtramck boy posted threats to shoot up schools. Police said neither the threats made by the boy or girl were valid.

Police said the girl, who is from Sterling Heights, made threats against Davis Junior High School, where she is a student.

The incidents remain under investigation.

