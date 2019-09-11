14 fallen veterans with no family members honored at ceremony on 9/11 in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. - Fourteen fallen veterans with no known family members were honored during a ceremony Wednesday at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

The Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event that gave the fallen heroes full military honors, which includes a 21-gun salute, taps and the folding of an American flag, which the president of the United States gives to family or friends of the service member.

"The 14 that we honor today, this is giving them the recognition they deserve, and we as Daughters and community are filling in for the family of these men," Gina Lacroix said.

Attendees took roses with the names of the veterans and put them on their headstones.

