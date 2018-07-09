14-year-old fatally shot early Monday morning at home in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Pontiac that occurred early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. on Willard Street near Auburn Avenue and Paddock Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man had a gun under a mattress. The man told detectives he asked the victim to move from the bed to another location in the home. That's when the gun accidentally went off, hitting the 14-year-old in the chest, police said.

The teenager was a student at Pontiac Middle School. His name has not been released by police at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.