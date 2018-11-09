14-year-old girl abducted in Macomb County, abandoned in Sterling Heights

CLINTON TWP., Mich. - A 14-year-old girl in Macomb County was forced into a car and abducted Tuesday in Clinton Township.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: 14-year-old girl abducted, assaulted in Macomb County

It was about 10 a.m. on Election Day, so the schools were closed. The victim and her friend were walking near the Lakeside Village near the intersection of 19 Mile and Hayes roads when two men in a black sedan convinced the girl to approach the car. That's when police said one man pulled her into the back seat.

The girl tried getting out several times, but the man in the back seat grabbed her by her face and wouldn't let her go.

They drove approximately 1 mile from the apartment complex across Hayes Road into Sterling Heights. During the drive, they asked how old the girl was. When she told them she was 14, they stopped the car and let her out on Saal Road.

The suspects are described as two black men, 20 to 30 years old. One has a lighter complexion and the other has dreadlocks.

The investigation is ongoing. Clinton Township detectives are looking for more information, especially from businesses and homes in the area that might have security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7854.



