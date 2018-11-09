Police: 14-year-old girl abducted, assaulted in Macomb County

CLINTON TWP., Mich. - Clinton Township police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl says she was abducted and assaulted on Tuesday.

Authorities said two unknown black men in their 20s to 30s convinced the teen to approach their black four-door car on Lakeside Village Road east of Hayes Road at about 10 a.m.

That's when police say one of the men pulled the teen into the back of the vehicle and left the area. One of the men allegedly grabbed the teen by the face and wouldn't let her go.

They eventually stopped the car and let her out at a condo complex off Saal Road north of Canal in Sterling Heights.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward to assist in their investigation.



